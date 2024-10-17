Are children safe in Canada? National Citizens Inquiry examines key issues facing kids

Today, the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) probing into the state of child safety in Canada kicked off its first of three consecutive days of hearings scheduled to take place at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel in Surrey, British Columbia, from October 17–19.

Renowned human rights attorney and child sex trafficking abolitionist Leigh Dundas, Canadian ethics scholar Dr. Julie Ponesse, Associate Professor of Immunology and Virology at the University of Guelph Dr. Byram Bridle, and anti-child medical transitioning activist “Billboard” Chris Elston are among the expert and non-expert witnesses expected to give testimony during the proceedings.

“This hearing, we are once again foraying into forbidden topics. This set of hearings in Vancouver is to answer the question ‘are children safe?’ We’re going to be covering subjects that are absolutely forbidden and we’re going to be attacked for it,” stated criminal attorney Shawn Buckley during the introduction of the inquiry.

In an effort to bring forth transparency for Canadians, the NCI previously held hearings across the country examining “the appropriateness and efficacy of the COVID-19 response in Canada.”

The shocking evidence and testimony given during those hearings, along with the comprehensive commissioners' reports that followed, have been widely ignored by state-choice media and Canadian politicians alike.

According to Buckley, volunteers and participants of previous NCIs also received pushback and intimidation. The non-profit's website provides documented evidence of what they call “the hostile takeover of the National Citizens Inquiry,” which resulted in the discharge of their previous non-profit corporation named Citizens Inquiry Canada and the establishment of its current organization, the National Citizens Inquiry.

Buckley is calling on the government to allow the citizen-led inquiry to subpoena additional witnesses and compel the production of documents to probe into who is responsible for what has already been uncovered through previous hearings.

“If that happens, we will get to a level of accountability that no government inquiry would dare go,” stated Buckley.