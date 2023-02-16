Are climate change believers part of a cult?

Tom Harris from the International Climate Science Coalition joined the Gunn Show last night to discuss the cult-like behaviour of climate activists and his latest fact check of what the media got wrong on climate change.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 16, 2023
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

The Gunn Show was joined by Tom Harris from the International Climate Science Coalition and he spoke to Sheila about the cult-like behaviour of climate activists and his latest fact check of what the media got wrong on climate change.

"They do have their own system of tithing, communion and punishing heretics in the form of carbon taxes, cricket eating and calling skeptics deniers," said Sheila.

"And the cult's charismatic leaders cannot be questioned."

"And you know, it's interesting because there was an expert, Rick Ross, who's an expert on cults and intervention," Tom said.

"Yeah, he's an intervention specialist. And he developed a list of ten warning signs for unsafe groups, which was published by the Cult Education Institute. And I won't read all ten of them, but let's look at a couple of them. The first one is absolute authoritarianism without meaningful accountability."

Tom continued:

And of course, that's exactly what's happening in the climate change thing. We have Al Gore and Leonardo DiCaprio without any formal scientific training.

They're telling us it's the end of the world. And if you question them, my God, you know, you're you're a denier. And it's interesting. I'll just go down here a little bit. No tolerance for questions or critical inquiry.

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Gunn Show. To watch the whole episode and gain exclusive access to our full-length shows and more, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

Canada Climate Change News Analysis World Economic Forum
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.