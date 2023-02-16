Are climate change believers part of a cult?

The Gunn Show was joined by Tom Harris from the International Climate Science Coalition and he spoke to Sheila about the cult-like behaviour of climate activists and his latest fact check of what the media got wrong on climate change.

Did you see Al Gore’s histrionic ‘boiling seas … a billion climate refugees’ performance at Davos, effectively out-fire-and-brim-stoning our own evangelical Energy Minister, Chris Bowen?



Climate Alarmism pays the big bucks!https://t.co/rmN0JCjg9t — The Spectator Australia (@SpectatorOz) February 7, 2023

"They do have their own system of tithing, communion and punishing heretics in the form of carbon taxes, cricket eating and calling skeptics deniers," said Sheila.

"And the cult's charismatic leaders cannot be questioned."

"And you know, it's interesting because there was an expert, Rick Ross, who's an expert on cults and intervention," Tom said.

"Yeah, he's an intervention specialist. And he developed a list of ten warning signs for unsafe groups, which was published by the Cult Education Institute. And I won't read all ten of them, but let's look at a couple of them. The first one is absolute authoritarianism without meaningful accountability."

Tom continued:

And of course, that's exactly what's happening in the climate change thing. We have Al Gore and Leonardo DiCaprio without any formal scientific training. They're telling us it's the end of the world. And if you question them, my God, you know, you're you're a denier. And it's interesting. I'll just go down here a little bit. No tolerance for questions or critical inquiry.

