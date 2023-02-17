Are climate change 'true believers' part of some quasi-religious cult?

By Rebel News Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters Subscribe to RebelNews+ By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 18,311 signatures

They do have their own system of tithing, communion, and punishing heretics in the form of carbon taxes, cricket eating, and calling skeptics deniers.

Tucker Carlson argues that humans are inherently religious, and that those who ditch traditional belief systems are being indoctrinated in the "Cult of Climate." pic.twitter.com/iH1wzroDdt — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 11, 2023

And the cult's charismatic leaders cannot be questioned.

Ask what the heck a truant like Greta Thunberg knows about climate science, and you are accused of attacking a little girl. She's 20, by the way.

HOW DARE YOU!!! Rebel reporters at the World Economic Forum have caught up with Greta Thunberg, finally asking the climate prophet tough questions she's never been asked before.



Great work by @ezralevant, @CSmiles_News & @calvinrobinson.



More from Davos: https://t.co/aJiaQfZlkb pic.twitter.com/6YzPnsoeP5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 20, 2023

Point out Al Gore's gargantuan-sized carbon footprint and his private jets, and you'll be accused of not caring about the boiling of the oceans.

Did you see Al Gore’s histrionic ‘boiling seas … a billion climate refugees’ performance at Davos, effectively out-fire-and-brim-stoning our own evangelical Energy Minister, Chris Bowen?



Climate Alarmism pays the big bucks!https://t.co/rmN0JCjg9t — The Spectator Australia (@SpectatorOz) February 7, 2023

Notice that David Suzuki has a bunch of kids and lives on the beach after he spent years saying there are too many people and the sea levels are rising, and you are called anti-science.

David Suzuki thinks you are a maggot. pic.twitter.com/287HMz58Jw — Friends of Science (@FriendsOScience) April 5, 2022

The Climate Cult even has religious dietary restrictions. Get off meat. Eat the crickets!

As writer Michael Crichton once said, climate activism is a religion for urban atheists.

We’ve been calling out the Climate Cult for a long time. Humanity NEEDS religion, even atheists. So they believe in Gaia. The environmental movement has every hallmark of a religion, as Tucker said in his monologue Friday night. Worth a watch. https://t.co/ExhgNAlk2v — The Heartland Institute (@HeartlandInst) February 11, 2023

Joining me tonight to discuss the cult-like behavior of climate activists and his latest fact check of what the media got wrong on climate change in 2022 is Tom Harris from the International Climate Science Coalition Canada.