Are migrants eating people's pets in Ohio? I'm going to find out!

Springfield, Ohio is a lovely town of about 50,000 people in the American heartland. And then 20,000 migrants from Haiti arrived.

They don’t speak English, don’t have job skills and it’s created a massive culture shock. Springfield locals started reporting that their pets — kittens and geese — were being stolen, cooked and eaten.

Is that true? Or is it just Internet click-bait? But more importantly: why has a small town been deliberately colonized by a massive population of foreigners?

Who made that decision? What’s the plan? What do the locals think?

I’m on my way to Springfield right now, along with our videographer, Lincoln Jay. We’re going to see what it looks like when small-town middle America becomes a front-line battle in the migration wars.

And we’ll ask the most important question of all: is this kind of replacement-style mass migration in the works for Canada, too?

Canada’s immigration crisis is just as bad as the U.S. crisis, proportionally. But I don’t think we’ve seen this kind of deliberate swamping of a small town. I want to see it with my own eyes, and keep you posted.

I’ll have more to report soon on our special website, www.TheTruthAboutSpringfield.com.