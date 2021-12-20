Are people finally saying 'enough' to government restrictions? | Andrew Lawton joins Ezra Levant

On Friday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra sat down with True North's Andrew Lawton to discuss public health officials' unfounded hysteria surrounding the Omicron variant and the latest wave of lockdown restrictions announced just in time for the holidays.

Commenting on this, Andrew said:

A lot of people, even those who have been dutifully going along with everything that's been asked of them... even a lot of these people are feeling like the rug has finally been pulled out from under them. Now I'd say better late than never, because this is a concern that you and I and people that follow our shows have been talking about for months now — but a lot of people I think now at this point are saying okay, enough is enough — there is zero evidence that Omicron is worthy of the panic, yet you've got Ontario's chief medical officer saying that we're about to face what he's already decided is the worst wave yet.

