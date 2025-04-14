Poilievre pledges to reduce housing costs during presser in Milton, Ont.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was in Milton, Ont., last Thursday to deliver an announcement regarding how the Conservatives would help first-time home buyers purchase new houses should the Conservatives form the next government.

Essentially, Poilievre promised to reduce housing costs by incentivizing municipalities to cut home-building taxes; cut red tape, and remove the GST off new homes (up to $1.3 million.)

He noted that for many Canadians, it used to take 25 years to pay off the average mortgage. Today, Poilievre said, it can take up to 29 years of savings for homeowners in certain markets to simply afford the down payment.

But another part of the story regarding this presser was which media outlets got to ask questions—and which were shunned.

By way of explanation, this story goes back to January 2024 when Rebel News was initially invited to a Pierre Poilievre press conference in Winnipeg. We gladly attended.

As the months went by, Rebel News reporters were welcomed to press conferences and we got to ask questions, often being chosen first—much to the chagrin of the mainstream media we should add.

Poilievre tells David Menzies the Trudeau Liberals have "destroyed our entire immigration system" and that temporary foreign workers "should only be available to fill jobs that employers have proven beyond a doubt cannot be filled by Canadians."https://t.co/TXq29qhTJo pic.twitter.com/qngN3GIoX9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 9, 2024

But come February of this year, the press conference strategy of the Conservatives seemed to embrace a different course. Which is to say, suddenly Rebel News was seemingly being deemed media non grata as Rebel staffers were being shunned for reasons that remain a mystery.

Even when Rebel News staffers would travel a great distance to a Poilievre presser, the party was now uninterested in taking our questions. Indeed, earlier this month, Rebel News staffers David Menzies and Lincoln Jay flew out to Saint John, N.B. for a Poilievre presser. And again, our questions were not entertained.

Pierre Poilievre promises to fast-track approvals for pipelines, transmission lines, and railways



Stopping by Saint John, N.B., Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre announced his Canada First National Energy Corridor. As such, he promised that a Conservative government would… pic.twitter.com/emyqpRh8kK — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 2, 2025

Is Rebel News suddenly too “third rail” for the Conservative Party? Are the Conservatives now spooked by recent polls indicating that a Conservative landslide has somehow dwindled into a photo-finish horse race (assuming the polls are accurate)?

We can tell you that shunning Rebel News did NOT work for Andrew Scheer in 2019 nor Erin O’Toole in 2021. So why is the Conservative Party seemingly going down the same route yet again? Is this not the very definition of insanity?

Indeed, at the Milton presser, one of the mainstream media outlets that got to ask a query was none other than CTV News. This is the very same media outlet that last year sliced and diced a Poilievre quote to make it seem that he said something that he did NOT say.

As for the question, Poilievre was asked if he would accept the results of the federal election (to which he said, “yes.”) It was a ludicrous query. What was this reporter hoping the answer would be—that Poilievre would refuse to accept the results and instead promote an “insurrection”?

Unbelievable…

In the final analysis, we have a cautionary tale for the Conservatives when it comes to their seemingly new-found strategy of playing it safe. And we speak of the greatest comeback (or is it the greatest choke job?) in NFL history.

We speak of the playoff game took place on Jan. 3, 1993. The Buffalo Bills were hosting the Houston Oilers at Rich Stadium. Early in the second half, the Oilers were cruising to an easy victory, ahead by 35 to 3.

Usually, when a football team has a 32-point lead that late in the game victory is all but certain.

But no. The Bills went on a tear. And they got lucky. And when Buffalo narrowed the score to just a couple of touchdowns, suddenly, an observer couldn’t help but notice that Houston changed its strategy. Which is to say, the Oilers were no longer playing to win the game; rather, they were now playing NOT to lose.

Guess what: be it professional sports or politics, when you play not to lose as opposed to playing to win, well, chances are, you’re going to lose. Just ask the Houston Oilers, who lost that game 41-38 in overtime.

Mr. Poilievre, given the stakes of this federal election, please: play to win.