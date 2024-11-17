Are the Trudeau Liberals ready for a 'tsunami' of illegal immigrants?

With President-elect Donald Trump campaigning on a promise to mass deport illegal immigrants from the United States, a potential surge is looming at Canada's border. This is something the Trudeau Liberals are ill-prepared for, warned a former CBSA officer in an interview with CBC.

On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid shared their thoughts on the former border guard's comments, along with Immigration Minister Marc Miller's comments about the “age of unlimited supply of cheap foreign labour” being over and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland lacklustre attempts to calm Canadians' concerns over the border.

“Six months ago, if you said hey, we have too many temporary foreign workers, he would be the first guy lining up to point the racist finger in your face,” Sheila said of Immigration Minister Miller. “But now he's discovered the laws of supply and demand, and seen the way the winds of the next election are blowing, and all of a sudden, he's like yeah, too many people taking too many jobs.”

With Deputy PM Freeland trying to reassure that the border is secure, David compared to “the captain of the Titanic saying, oh pay no attention to that lump of ice we just side swiped, everything's OK.”

New episodes of Rebel Roundup air live every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT.