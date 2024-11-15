🔴 Rebel Roundup | Taylor Swift mania takes over Toronto, More attacks on Jews, Illegal migration surge

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at how Taylor Swift mania has taken over Toronto, with the singer receiving a royal welcome (courteous of taxpayers) as she's set to perform six shows in the city.

Plus, pro-Hamas students at the University of Washington vandalized the school president's home, despite the president having given into to the protesters' demands last semester.

And finally, with the looming possibility of mass deportations under President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration, Canada is facing the threat of a surge of illegal migrants fleeing the U.S.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

David and Sheila will be reading Rants from users on Rumble!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions, and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble