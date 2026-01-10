Are you coming to the Conservative convention in Calgary? You can meet us there!

Calgary,if you’re coming to the Conservative Party Convention, or you just like freedom and a cold drink, we’ve got plans for you.

On Saturday, January 31st at 7 p.m., Rebel News is taking over the James Joyce Irish Pub in downtown Calgary for a Rebel News Mix and Mingle.

This isn’t a panel. It’s not a speech.

It’s a night to relax, talk politics, swap war stories, and actually meet the people the legacy media loves to hate.

Ezra Levant will be there. I’ll be there. So will Convoy superstar Tamara Lich, acclaimed children's author Lise Merle from Saskatchewan, our Calgary team Angelica Toy, Syd Fizzard, and hopefully all of you.

We’ve got complimentary snacks, a cash bar, photos, laughs, and real conversations with conservatives from across the country.

Whether you’re a longtime Rebel supporter, a Conservative Party member, or just in Calgary and looking for some fellowship with some fellow travellers, this is the place.

Space is limited, tickets are affordable, and this is our way of saying thank you to the people who actually make independent journalism possible.

Save the date! Saturday, January 31, 7 p.m. at the James Joyce Irish Pub in Calgary.