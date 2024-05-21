Argentine President Javier Milei slams socialism during visit to socialist Spain
Milei's comments sparked controversy and criticism among Spanish officials, who are socialists.
During his recent visit to Spain, Argentine President Javier Milei stirred controversy by harshly criticizing the far-Left and their socialist ideology.
In his first speech in the country on Friday, the right-wing libertarian leader and economist described socialism as a "dark, black, satanic, atrocious, horrible carcinogenic side" that should not prevail, reports the Daily Wire.
Milei's comments drew sharp criticism from Spanish Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz, who also serves as a deputy prime minister. Diaz accused Milei of spreading "hate" with his freedom-loving ideas, stating, "There aren't many who sow hate, but they make a lot of noise and flood everything. Milei and other governments of hate are back with their austerity measures and authoritarianism."
In response to the criticism, Milei defended his policies, claiming that they were putting Argentina back on track after more than a century of decline. The Argentine president has implemented significant spending cuts and reduced the size of the government, resulting in a plummeting inflation rate and government surpluses for the first time in nearly two decades.
Prior to Milei's visit, Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente insulted the Argentine leader, suggesting that he was using drugs. Milei's office responded by slamming the government of socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, highlighting accusations of corruption against Sanchez's wife and expressing hope that justice would act quickly to clarify the scandal.
The statement from Milei's office also criticized the socialist government for putting women at risk by allowing an influx of illegal immigrants and endangering the middle class with policies that "only bring poverty and death."
