ArriveCan scandal exposes Ottawa’s corrupt procurement cesspool

MacDonald, who drank with federal contractors, claims the report’s release would prejudice him.

Conservative MP Larry Brock revealed a 2023 Preliminary Statement of Facts alleging that ArriveCan contractor GC Strategies solicited a bribe and a federal manager attempted to shred records to cover it up.

Justice Henry Brown called these allegations “most serious” but sealed the report.

Auditor General Karen Hogan’s June report exposed systemic lawbreaking and a broader pattern of Liberal cronyism, with the RCMP now investigating the ArriveCan boondoggle for fraud and bribery.

The repeated scandals in Ottawa’s corridors of power highlight the corrupt track record of a deep-seated procurement cesspool.

The $63 million ArriveCan app, a Liberal government contrivance, symbolizes pandemic-era corruption, enriching insiders while confining Canadians.

Dubbed “ArriveSCAM,” this bloated surveillance tool — meant to track COVID vaccine compliance — spiralled 900% over budget, with taxpayers footing the bill. A Federal Court sealed a bombshell report on ArriveCan mismanagement, requested by Conservative MPs, at the behest of former CBSA director Cameron MacDonald.

GC Strategies, facing a seven-year federal work ban after Hogan's audit revealed procurement "deficiencies," has secured over $92 million in government contracts.

Too little, too late.

MacDonald had earlier testified that he only tracked a small percentage of the contract costs, but deflected blame for the app’s runaway budget.

Procurement Ombudsman Alexander Jeglic's report reveals Canada's federal contracting system is a broken maze of "glaring gaps" and dysfunction, allowing profiteers to thrive. Jeglic suggests a chief procurement officer, but Liberal bureaucracy perpetuates the issue.

Canadian vendors find selling abroad easier than navigating Ottawa’s bureaucracy.

While Canadians endured soul-crushing mandates, insiders profited.

ArriveCan, a buggy app, imprisoned citizens while rewarding Liberal loyalists.

Ottawa distracts with “ambitious savings” and defence upgrades, but questions remain: Why is the ArriveCan report hidden? Who shields MacDonald and his contractors? Why do Canadians pay for Liberal corruption?

Taxpayers deserve transparency, not a government profiting from their pain. When will Ottawa be held accountable?

Ideally, it’s before the next scandal breaks.