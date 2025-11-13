As Canada’s finances worsen, how long until revolt?

In March 2024, Tristin Hopper of the National Post revealed the RCMP had produced a secret report informing higher-ups in the federal government of security concerns the nation may face in the coming decade. Listed was the rapid decline of Canadians' economic well-being, consequently resulting in some form of national revolt.

Now, Prime Minister Mark Carney has released the 2025 federal budget, which includes a $78.3 billion deficit. Former PM Trudeau, before Carney, doubled the national debt while providing the worst economic growth record in recent history. PM Carney retains many of the policies which hindered our economic growth, such as the carbon tax. Applying the tax through industrial processes, production chains, and distribution networks of consumer products instead of at the counter reduced sales taxes but increased the cost of goods.

So the question remains, how long until Canadians revolt in response to not owning anything or having wealth? Older generations have acquired assets that will ease burdens in rough times, but the younger generation will be first to feel the sting of what’s proposed to come.

When asking the Leader of the Official Opposition and Conservative Party of Canada, Pierre Poilievre, this question, he responded that many Canadians are already at that breaking point. He highlighted the homelessness and drug crises plaguing streets across the country, and the inability for young Canadians to ever own a home under the current situation.

Canadians are at a breaking point, will national revolt come next? pic.twitter.com/q6UN07afG4 — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) November 12, 2025

Notably, Poilievre points to the federal government’s Future Lives: Social mobility in question report. This heavily focuses on Canada’s downward social mobility and what expectations can be had if nothing changes. It expects we’ll be foraging and hunting for food, unable to own property, deprived of education, and in every way, worse off.

Is it only a matter of time before the country falls into disrepair? Perhaps it is the state of Canada which has invited talks of balkanization through Alberta and Quebec’s separatist desires. Perhaps in the future being the 51st state wouldn’t be so bad; at least we would be able to afford groceries.