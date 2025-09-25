As Charlie Kirk's memorial draws to a close, what’s next for America?

Over 100,000 people globally attended Charlie Kirk's memorial in Phoenix last weekend, with millions more viewing it online. What's next for America?

At the memorial, right-leaning Americans responded to their violent political rivals with calls for love and compassion, not violence.

Kirk's defense of Christianity sparked a revival, leading many Americans to faith in dark times.

Veterans also attended, highlighting that the principles Americans fought and died for in war are the same ones that Kirk championed on college campuses.