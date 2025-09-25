As Charlie Kirk's memorial draws to a close, what’s next for America?
Supporters doubled down on their ideological fight for America.
Over 100,000 people globally attended Charlie Kirk's memorial in Phoenix last weekend, with millions more viewing it online. What's next for America?
At the memorial, right-leaning Americans responded to their violent political rivals with calls for love and compassion, not violence.
Kirk's defense of Christianity sparked a revival, leading many Americans to faith in dark times.
Veterans also attended, highlighting that the principles Americans fought and died for in war are the same ones that Kirk championed on college campuses.
Sydney Fizzard
Video Journalist
After seeing the manipulation and harm caused by the pandemic narrative, Sydney Fizzard started on the path of reporting in mid 2020. With an interest in hearing from everyday Canadians, politicians, business owners, religious figures and community leaders, Syd aims to reveal underlying truths and examine societal movement. Notably, Syd spent 16 consecutive days at the Coutts, Alberta border blockade.https://twitter.com/SydFizzard
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-09-25 20:52:02 -0400One big light split into millions of little lights. We could see some charismatic leader rise from the shooting but I think it’ll be millions of citizens influencing folks in their corner of the world.