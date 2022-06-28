REPORT: At least 50 migrants found dead inside abandoned truck in San Antonio, Texas

AP Photo/Eric Gay

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

50 illegal migrants were found dead inside a truck in San Antonio, Texas on Monday. The truck was smuggling nearly 100 migrants illegally into the United States. Mexico's foreign minister stated that 22 Mexicans, 7 Guatemalans, and 2 Hondurans died, while the other 19 illegal migrants' countries of origin are still unknown. San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood informed people that the temperatures inside the truck surpassed 100 degrees. 16 additional illegal migrants were suffering from heat exhaustion and heat stroke and were taken to the hospitals in the area.

This is not the first time agents have found people attempting to illegally enter the United States inside a truck. Dozens of illegal migrants were found inside one in Laredo, Texas back in April of 2022.

Smuggling people illegally inside vehicles such as trucks and trains is one of many tactics used at the southern United States border by coyotes, also known as human smugglers. This method of smuggling people is extremely dangerous and deadly since it can lead to deaths due to the high temperatures inside that can essentially cook the people inside alive and kill them due to dehydration. One incident in Piedras Negras, Mexico back in mid-May showed how migrants attempting to cross illegally inside a train died due to similar causes.

Another danger from situations such as these is that the illegal migrants are usually sealed inside, especially when attempting to travel in trains.