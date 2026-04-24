EZRA LEVANT | I went to Nova Scotia to find the new Canadian spaceport

About this episode

I flew to Halifax and drove all the way to Canso, Nova Scotia to find the new Canadian spaceport that recently got a $200 million deal from the Canadian military.

I was shocked to learn that this spaceport is nothing but a concrete slab on an empty lot. There is no real infrastructure. No launch facilities. Nothing that looks capable of sending a rocket into outer space.

And by all appearances, it will likely never see a rocket go to space. What it will see, however, is money.

Connected insiders stand to pocket millions from a deeply questionable federal deal — one that local residents vehemently oppose.

I spoke with Marie Lumsden, a local activist who has been tracking this project closely. She’s not only worried about the spaceport’s impact on the local community and environment, but about what the entire project represents. In her view, it has all the markings of something far more troubling. She believes it may be an elaborate Ponzi scheme.

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