EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau underlings pressured India hotel to help cheat expense limit

By Sheila Gunn Reid Audit Trudeau! In exclusively obtained access to information documents, Rebel News revealed that Trudeau's India trip has some major expense problems! The Auditor General must examine these expense claims and get answers for Canadian taxpayers. 1,649 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure By Sheila Gunn Reid Audit Justin Trudeau Expense improprieties in Trudeau's 2018 India trip were revealed in exclusively obtained internal government documents. They are sketchy at best and Trudeau needs to be audited. 43 Donors

Goal: 100 Donors Donate

Rebel News is filing a formal legal complaint to the Auditor General asking for a forensic and thorough examination of Justin Trudeau's February 2018 trip to India, after expense improprieties were revealed in exclusively obtained internal government documents.

Email evidence details how Trudeau bureaucrats pressured an Indian hotel to participate in a scheme to hide their own expensive hotel rooms from auditors.

They had the hotel bill the delegation for an unused phantom executive suite and then undercharge for club rate rooms in exchange, to get the club rate rooms under the allowable expense limit.

Rebel News uncovered the bizarre plot in 1,700 pages of access to information documents from Global Affairs.

One planning email from the bureaucrats organizing accommodations broke the arrangement down:

“Hate to ask this given the multiple changes but my HQ has now come back asking if you can charge the [redacted] at the same rate as the Prime Minister suite and reduce the club room rates by the same amount. For example, charge 60,000 rupees for each night for the [redacted] and then reduce the club rooms to 12,900 rupees." "your room revenue stays the same but on our side the payment is covered by a different party”

Another email reveals the hotel was providing the additional executive level suite at no charge, which resulted in an email from the Canadian bureaucrats insisting the Canadian delegation pay for the room to aid in the plan to offset the club room rates.

“It would be fair to share some of the extra charge between the RCMP and the ICA. Do you think the hotel would agree to charge the [redacted] at the same rate of the Prime Minister suite instead of at no cost at all?" “And adjust the club rooms rates on [redacted] accordingly which would be a bit lower than 15,000.”

How many other times have Canadian taxpayers paid for things that no one had any intention of using, so that bureaucrats could abuse their expense accounts for nicer accommodations? Is this standard operating practice in the federal government?

This requires an audit.

At AuditTrudeau.com, you can sign our petition demanding that the Auditor General examine these expense claims. Rebel News is also hiring a lawyer who will draft a formal complaint asking for an audit.

To offset our legal costs to draft that letter demanding accountability from the government for their sketchy expense claims, please donate today at www.AuditTrudeau.com.

There are 1,700 pages of documents and this is just the tip of the iceberg. More to come.