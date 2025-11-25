Aussie council flags woke indigenous ceremonies as ‘overused’

Federation Council in Corowa, on the NSW/Victorian border, has taken a firm stance on civic representation voting to remove the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags from council chambers and limit Welcome to Country ceremonies, citing concerns over “overuse.”

On 18 November, councillors approved amendments to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander protocols that would see only the Australian flag flown at the Urana and Corowa chambers. Any Welcome to Country ceremony would now require a formal council resolution for approval. The updated protocols are currently open for public exhibition.

Mayor Cheryl Cook defended the decision, saying it strengthens civic unity. “Exclusively flying the Australian national flag in the chamber ensures a clear expression of civic neutrality,” she said.

Cook added that the move reflects the demographics of the council area. “A little over 97 per cent of council’s population do not identify as Indigenous … It’s timely that here today seek a more unified culture for all.”

Cook stressed that Indigenous communities would still be recognised during special events. “But I do agree that we must honour our Indigenous and we must honour our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders during special events.”

Not all councillors agreed. Cr Susan Wearne argued for retaining the flags, saying, “I believe those three flags that sit here in our chamber are our national flags that have been recognised by our National Flag Act. I don’t see them as being as inclusive or exclusive.”

Cr David Harrison also opposed the change, warning it could send the wrong message. “I’ve never seen the flags as divisive … I see them as a celebration,” he said.

Councillors who supported the change highlighted the Australian flag’s significance for all Australians, including Indigenous people. Cr David Bott noted, “The very first inhabitants of this land would have … looked up at night, going back to the millenniums and saw the Southern Cross, so there’s recognition there and there’s also recognition in the colour of the flag that it’s [for] all migrants.”

Mayor Cook also highlighted community concerns about the frequency and cost of Welcome to Country ceremonies. “Using them too often diminishes their cultural intent,” she said, proposing that councillors vote on each ceremony rather than allowing staff to approve them.

The motion passed narrowly, 5-4, with councillors Cook, Bott, Nixon, Kennedy, and Schoen in favour, while Wearne, Harrison, Black, and Bourke voted against.