Aussie father condemns school over forced indigenous 'Sorry Day' apology

An Australian father has criticised his daughter’s school for allegedly forcing students to issue a collective apology to the Stolen Generations in preparation for National Sorry Day.

Chris Primod voiced his concerns on the weekend, claiming his seven-year-old daughter and her classmates were required to participate in an apology activity.

National Sorry Day, observed on 26 May, acknowledges the alleged mistreatment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, particularly the forced removal of Indigenous children from their families, known as the Stolen Generations.

Children are being forced to apologise to the stolen generation. pic.twitter.com/ubdPBwkhHe — Primod (@chrisprimod) May 24, 2024

“I have no problem with any of my children learning about it [the Stolen Generations], that's completely fine,” Primod stated in a social media video. “What I won't tolerate and what I won't accept is any of my children being forced to apologise for something they had absolutely nothing to do with.” Primod urged the school to cease imposing 'woke games' on students, adding, “Our children are already being welcomed to the country they were born in, and now they're being told they're personally responsible for those horrific events.”

Many Australians supported Primod’s stance, criticising the education system.

“This is appalling. What on earth is wrong with the education system. Australia has lost the plot,” one person commented. Another shared, “I told my kids they didn't have to participate in Sorry Day at school if they didn't want to. I explained why, and they chose not to participate.” A third “That's outrageous those poor kids probably don't even understand why they're apologising either they're still so young. Australia has gone crazy.” The NSW Department of Education has provided teachers with resources for National Sorry Day and National Reconciliation Week.

The department says that National Sorry Day is a time to remember past policies of forced child removal and to reflect on the resilience of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.