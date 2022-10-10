Aussies more worried about cost of living crisis than Covid-19

Australians are far more concerned about the cost of living than about Covid-19, a new study has found.

The Beyond Blue study, released on World Mental Health Day, surveyed 1500 people about their main stress levels.

It revealed rising interest rates, inflation, the cost of power and groceries and war in the Ukraine were among people’s major concerns.

It found that far fewer people were concerned about Covid compared to the same time last year.

Beyond Blue CEO Georgie Harman said 46 per cent of respondents believed their concerns about the world did not warrant the need for mental health support.

But she said 48 per cent indicated they were not coping with stress.

"We know that longstanding issues with service access, availability and affordability have been exacerbated by the pandemic, meaning finding support for your mental health is particularly challenging at the moment," she said. "There are steps you can take to manage your own mental health and wellbeing while you're on a waitlist or worrying about what to do, and digital supports are a great place to start."

Harman said people who could access support through moderated online forums run by the service.