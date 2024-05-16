Australia passes 'dystopian' digital ID bill amid public outcry

The Illustrated 1984 Order this new edition of George Orwell's masterpiece, 1984. Now with 30 new designs from artist Paul Rivoche and a forward by Ezra Levant. ORDER NOW By Ezra Levant PROTECT YOUR ACCESS Make sure you can keep getting the other side of the story with this exclusive offer from our partners at PIA VPN. Take Action

Australia’s House of Representatives has passed the national digital ID bill, embedding the new online identification program into law.

The digital ID aims to replace physical IDs and is linked with government services such as MyGov, Centrelink, Medicare, and the Australian Tax Office (ATO).

The government has allocated $288.1 million (US$197 million) from the federal budget for the program's rollout. On May 16, the Digital ID Bill 2024 received backing from the Labor government, the Greens, and Teal independents. The bill had already passed the Senate in March.

🚨BREAKING: The Digital ID Bill has passed in both houses of Parliament in Australia. Good thing it'll definitely be "VOLUNTARY" just like the COVID vaccines!pic.twitter.com/V5MLKff0dF — MilkBarTV (@TheMilkBarTV) May 16, 2024

Live minutes from the lower house showed 87 members of Parliament voting in favour, with 56 members voting against the bill. The legislation was sent to the smaller Federation Chamber for debate a day earlier before returning to the House for the final vote.

During the Chamber debate, Nationals MP Pat Conaghan highlighted the concerns of his electorate regarding the digital ID.

“They have concerns about privacy, government intervention and their freedoms. Just because I’m out the back of the bush in halls and in the corners of pubs doesn’t mean that it’s the tinfoil-hat brigade coming to see me to raise their concerns,” he said. “These are mums and dads, grandmothers and grandfathers, business owners and farmers. Everyday people out there are coming to talk to me about their concerns.”

🔥🔥🔥BREAKING 😥😥😥



At 4.50pm this afternoon, and with only token opposition from the Liberals & Nationals the Digital ID Bill was passed by the Parliament.



A sad day for Australia, as the nation marches further down the road towards a totalitarian society.



And never… pic.twitter.com/GjVtIxwK0t — Craig Kelly (@CraigKellyPHON) May 16, 2024

Labor MP Graham Perrett claimed the legislation was overdue, secure, and voluntary.

“If you have a digital ID, you have a secure and convenient way to verify your identity when using online services,” he said.

However, critics remain unconvinced. Liberal Senator Alex Antic previously raised concerns about the bill’s voluntary nature, suggesting it could become mandatory as physical bank branches close.

Another point of contention is the provision allowing a "digital ID regulator" to mandate the digital ID if deemed appropriate.

“That’s hardly comforting. It’s simply up to the regulator, to determine whether making a digital ID mandatory is appropriate or not,” Antic stated.

One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts has warned that the digital ID could lead to a “social credit” system similar to China’s.

“What you can see here is a framework for a social credit system. Complete control of every citizen of Australia. Whether you like it or not,” Roberts said.

"The plan of the Great Reset is that you will die with nothing."



Australian senator, Malcolm Roberts, exposes the WEF's Great Reset agenda in the Australian parliament.



"Klaus Schwab's 'life by subscription' is really serfdom. It's slavery. Billionaire, globalist corporations… pic.twitter.com/uSSXz8zSf4 — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) May 13, 2024

Labor Senator Katy Gallagher has defended the digital ID, stating it would reduce the risk of identity theft by minimising the sharing of personal information.