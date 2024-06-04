Australia's eSafety boss sensationally drops action against Musk's X

By Ezra Levant PROTECT YOUR ACCESS Make sure you can keep getting the other side of the story with this exclusive offer from our partners at PIA VPN. Take Action The Illustrated 1984 Order this new edition of George Orwell's masterpiece, 1984. Now with 30 new designs from artist Paul Rivoche and a forward by Ezra Levant. ORDER NOW

Australia's eSafety Commissioner has withdrawn legal action against Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, over its refusal to globally remove content related to the Sydney church stabbing.

The controversial eSafety office initiated proceedings in the Federal Court after X, formerly known as Twitter, resisted complying with a worldwide order to remove the attack-related content.

Initially, X Corp agreed to geoblock the content, limiting access within Australia, but argued that the government did not have the jurisdiction to enforce a global ban.

Although a court date had been set, eSafety commissioner Julia Inman Grant announced that the legal proceedings would be discontinued.

In an official statement, eSafety indicated it would "consolidate action concerning" what it referred to as class 1 content in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

"We now welcome the opportunity for a thorough and independent merits review of my decision to issue a removal notice to X Corp by the tribunal," Inman Grant stated. "Our primary aim in issuing our removal notice was to prevent this extremely violent footage from spreading, which could potentially incite further violence and cause additional harm to the Australian community. I fully support my investigators and the decisions eSafety has made."

The watchdog claims it believes discontinuing the legal action would likely result in the 'most favourable outcome for the online safety of all Australians, particularly children.'