Australia's indigenous minister accuses Voice opponents of embracing 'Trump politics'

Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney has compared Australians voting ‘No’ in the upcoming referendum on the Voice to Trump supporters.

She accused opponents of the Indigenous Voice of “importing American-style Trump politics” to divide Australia.

Accusing opponents of the Voice of spreading “misinformation”, she told the Senate that at the “heart” of the ‘No’ campaign against the Voice was “a post-truth approach to politics”.

“The Australian people are better than Trump politics from the 'No' campaign; a 'No' campaign that has no solutions for the challenges that we face,” she said. “Its aim is to polarise people, and its weapon of choice is misinformation,” she said.

Burney’s outburst comes amid falling support for the Voice with a recent Resolve Poll showing support had dropped under 50 per cent for the first time.

The share of people nationally who approve of enshrining the Voice in the constitution has dropped to 49 per cent, down from 53 per cent in May.

Burney raged against the “No” campaign, insisting that its leaders – people like Indigenous politician Jacinta Price and former Labor Party President Warren Mundine – did not have a positive vision for the country like she did.