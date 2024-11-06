Australia's Orwellian misinformation laws move one step closer to reality

Australia’s controversial new misinformation laws are a step closer to becoming a reality after the Misinformation and Disinformation (MAD) Bill passed through the House of Representatives this week.

The MAD Bill has sparked fierce debate over their impact on free speech and digital privacy. After passing through the House of Representatives, the legislation now faces scrutiny in the Senate, where opposition voices warn of potential overreach.

🚨🚨 BREAKING AUSTRALIA 🚨🚨



*** S.O.S. Australia’s constitution is being usurped. TREASON BY Labor ***



🚨MISINFORMATION BILL UPDATE 🚨



73 Labor Ministers and 6 Independents voted in the AFFIRMATIVE



THE MAD CENSORSHIP BILL WILL PASS THE HOUSE TODAYpic.twitter.com/r3DDag2ffI — Aus Integrity (@QBCCIntegrity) November 7, 2024

The federal government insists the bill is necessary to protect Australians from the harms of misinformation and disinformation, which it says have undermined public trust and safety.

It wouldn’t be a debate without a contribution from @RealBobKatter



Spitting fire 🔥 Bob puts a torch to Labor’s Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024



The MAD Censorship Law must not passpic.twitter.com/rajDE80h97 — Aus Integrity (@QBCCIntegrity) November 6, 2024

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland defended the legislation, arguing it maintains democratic freedoms while holding tech companies accountable. “This bill will increase the transparency and accountability of the actions of digital platforms ... while balancing the freedom of expression that is at the very core of our democracy,” she said.

The agenda has changed, the USA has a new president and new Government.



The misinformation bill is now not part of their agenda.



Albanese and #ekaren threatened to sue a man who is now a part of the administration. @elonmusk, the owner of this platform.



Drop it Albanese. pic.twitter.com/LzfPpuTb6G — Matthew Camenzuli (@Matt_Camenzuli) November 6, 2024

If passed, the legislation would grant the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) powers to monitor digital platforms’ handling of misinformation and require these companies to retain records of false information on their networks.

The Governments in Australia will double down the attack on free speech.



They don’t want you to read or say things they don’t approve of.



Get ready for them to attack X and @elonmusk like never before.



They’ve already started. — David Limbrick MP 🌸 (@_davidlimbrick) November 6, 2024

The authority could also impose an industry code of conduct or introduce standards for social media if companies fail to self-regulate effectively.

The legislation has drawn strong opposition. Nationals MP Keith Pitt described the bill as a step towards an Orwellian surveillance state. “Will this end up in the equivalent of digital book burning because someone who is not an academic puts forward a view that the government of the day decides is unacceptable?” Pitt questioned. His comparison to George Orwell’s novel 1984 underscores concerns about the government’s potential power to censor dissenting voices online.

⚠️ 🚨 BREAKING AUSTRALIA 🚨 ⚠️



Whilst many are distracted on US politics and life generally today, Mark Butler has cleared everything in parliament to “debate” the MAD Censorship Bill through to 10pm



They’re desperate to force the law through ASAP pic.twitter.com/6K3BmNmZJp — Aus Integrity (@QBCCIntegrity) November 6, 2024

However, Pitt also proposed that identity verification for social media users could be a better approach to reduce online bullying and misinformation, suggesting users should be accountable by posting under their real identities. “Your digital online life is your real life,” he said. “If you want to make comments, that’s fine, but it should be as you – as a verified account.”

Whole world watching the US Election:



Australian Gov w @AlboMP at the helm:

“Quick, lets “debate” this misinfo/disinfo bill right now!”



Oh, yep the same bill pollies are excempt from. — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) November 6, 2024

The debate over these laws comes amid Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s recent announcement to restrict social media access for children under 16, further fuelling discussions.

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting. Optional email code

Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE



