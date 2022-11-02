Australian gamblers to be confronted with new warnings

Betting agencies will be required to warn punters that “Chances are you’re about to lose” in new measures to help gambling addicts.

Other new warnings, including “Imagine what you could be buying instead”, will replace the “gamble responsibly” tagline which the government believes is no longer effective.

The government have advised Ladbrokes, Sportsbet, bet365 and Neds that the new regulations will be introduced from April next year.

The companies will be required to rotate seven new warnings over a 12-month period to stop users getting “message fatigue”.

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth announced the changes this week after research on tackling gambling addictions.

“Online wagering is fast becoming an increasing source of gambling and an increasing source of loss for people,” she said.

She said problem gambling rates had more than doubled since 2011, jumping from 0.6 per cent of the adult population to 1.23 per cent in 2019.

Australia had the highest gambling losses of any country in the world at just over $1000 per adult every year.