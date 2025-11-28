Australian senator barred from Parliament after wearing burqa in protest

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News' Australian reporter Avi Yemini discussed how an Australian senator has been suspended from Parliament after wearing a black burqa into the senate earlier this week.

Senator Pauline Hanson, the leader of the One Nation party, was forced to leave the senate chamber on Monday after arriving in a black burqa that covered her from head to toe.

The move was reportedly in response to her senate colleagues' refusal to consider her bill that would ban burqas and other full-face coverings in public spaces.

— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 28, 2025

Avi commented on the chaotic incident, noting the mainstream media and political establishment are attempting to tarnish Hansen's reputation.

"The establishment is trying to paint her as this cooky, crazy, fringe woman that just has one trick. But the truth is Aussies are seeing it as this is the one consistent politician who has been fighting for the same thing all these years," he said.

Reports indicate that Hanson's suspension will continue even when Parliament resumes in February of next year.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Hanson declared that she will be judged by the people casting the votes in the next election she participates in, not by her fellow senators.

“They didn’t want to ban the burqa, yet they denied me the right to wear it on the floor of Parliament. There is no dress code on the floor of Parliament, yet I’m not allowed to wear it. So to me, it’s been hypocritical,” she said.

Hanson has launched a "Ban the Burqa" petition in Australia which currently has nearly 25,000 signatures. The petition calls for the Senate to support a "national ban on face-covering clothing like the burqa in public places".