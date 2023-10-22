🔴 LIVE: Avi Yemini answers your questions from the Israel-Gaza border

Rebel reporter livestreams from the front lines of Israel's war against Hamas terrorists.

  • By Rebel News
  • October 22, 2023
  • News

Remove Ads

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini has gone live from the front lines of Israel's conflict against Hamas terrorists.

Broadcasting from the Israel-Gaza border, Yemini has been answering viewers' questions, offering a unique perspective on the ongoing war.

Stay tuned for real-time updates from the heart of the action.

Israel Palestinians news The Truth About The War
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.