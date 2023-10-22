🔴 LIVE: Avi Yemini answers your questions from the Israel-Gaza border
Rebel reporter livestreams from the front lines of Israel's war against Hamas terrorists.
Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini has gone live from the front lines of Israel's conflict against Hamas terrorists.
Broadcasting from the Israel-Gaza border, Yemini has been answering viewers' questions, offering a unique perspective on the ongoing war.
🚨 Israeli airstrikes have intensified in Gaza after a relatively quiet 24 hours following the release of two American hostages kidnapped in the barbaric terrorist attack on October 7.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 22, 2023
Go to https://t.co/raxd1KkxQK for my latest coverage from the frontline. pic.twitter.com/SYktcC28GU
Stay tuned for real-time updates from the heart of the action.
