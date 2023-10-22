🔴 LIVE: Avi Yemini answers your questions from the Israel-Gaza border

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini has gone live from the front lines of Israel's conflict against Hamas terrorists.

Broadcasting from the Israel-Gaza border, Yemini has been answering viewers' questions, offering a unique perspective on the ongoing war.

🚨 Israeli airstrikes have intensified in Gaza after a relatively quiet 24 hours following the release of two American hostages kidnapped in the barbaric terrorist attack on October 7.



Go to https://t.co/raxd1KkxQK for my latest coverage from the frontline. pic.twitter.com/SYktcC28GU — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 22, 2023

Stay tuned for real-time updates from the heart of the action.