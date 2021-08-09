WATCH: Avi Yemini DESTROYS pro-lockdown activists in Melbourne
During a protest against the sixth lockdown in Melbourne, I bumped into a few proponents of the harsh measures.
One man told me he wants Australia to close its borders and maintain the debilitating restrictions until we have 100% protection.
Another man, double-masked, claimed he wears both masks because he had COVID-19 for four weeks and didn't want to get reinfected.
Personally, I think the protesters made more sense; watch them here:
This is what happened when police attacked the peaceful protest:
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.