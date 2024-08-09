B.C. government buries secret report on ‘safer supply’ opioids

‘As long as [safer supply] gives valuable things away for free, or for far below market prices, one should expect there to also be ‘profiteers’ wishing to profit by obtaining supply for resale,’ the report reads.

  August 09, 2024
British Columbia’s top doctor failed to inform Premier David Eby of a confidential report on 'safer supply' narcotics last fall. The report last month was finally made public last month.

American drug policy expert Jonathan Caulkins examined the "economics" of the diversion of 'safer supply.' The results of the examination, completed in March, were unbeknownst to Premier David Eby.

In April, he expressed choice words for Dr. Bonnie Henry. "There are occasionally moments of frustration like when the [provincial health] officer is doing work that we’re not aware of, but I certainly know that Dr. Henry intends to be sharing her findings of this work," he said at the time.

The report, critical of harm reduction strategies for addiction, argued: "As long as [safer supply] gives valuable things away for free, or for far below market prices, one should expect there to also be 'profiteers' wishing to profit by obtaining supply for resale."

Caulkins wrote that dealers could also use drug users as "resourceful smugglers" to divert supply to the black market. That raised particular concern regarding the sale of "safe" fentanyl.

The province typically distributes eight-milligram tablets of hydromorphone, an extremely potent fentanyl substitute, to users, reported the National Post. 

The province dispensed 11 million tablets of 'safer supply' hydromorphone during the 2022/2023 fiscal year. Caulkins cautioned that dealers may combine these tablets with illicit fentanyl to "extend" their supply and profits. 

The 'safer supply' programs bolstered B.C.'s opioid supply by almost one-third, it reads.

Meanwhile, Dr. Henry’s office published a separate report simultaneously, with calls to legalize all narcotics through "non-medical safer supply."

It referenced Caulkin’s findings but omitted many concerns he flagged, including the risks of organized crime, increased smuggling, increased drug use and an expanded drug market.

The Eby government went on to reject Henry’s recommendations.

