B.C. REACTS: How could Trudeau's government make life more affordable?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet held a retreat in Vancouver from September 6 to 8 to address affordability, inflation, and economic recovery. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Canadians have seen the cost of living skyrocket in all aspects of day-to-day life.

Fuel, groceries and rent costs have reached all-time highs in many Canadian cities, but none worse than Vancouver where a one-bedroom apartment now costs on average north of $2400 per month, and gasoline at its peak was $2.369 per litre. Rebel News took to the streets to ask residents of Surrey B.C. ways that they believe the federal government could make their lives more affordable.