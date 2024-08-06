Baby food recalled in Canada due to dangerous Cronobacteria contamination

By Sheila Gunn Reid Help Jasper! A massive wildfire has struck the town of Jasper, Alberta. Rebel News's Sheila Gunn Reid is on the scene, and Rebel News is crowdfunding for emergency disaster relief efforts. Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

Nestle Canada has announced that it will recall its Gerber brand’s Oat Banana and Mango Baby Cereal due to the possibility of Cronobacter contamination.

The statement released on Sunday says that those cereals will be pulled from all in-store and online retailers.

The recall includes baby cereal products sold in 227-gram packages with the lot code 3334007809 and the expiry date of May 30, 2025.

No illnesses or complaints have been reported so far in relation to the recall.

“Consumers who have purchased this product should stop using the product, contact Nestlé Consumer Services for reimbursement and then dispose of the product. The contact information is as follows,” the statement reads. “… We have been working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and are immediately informing our customers who received these products and arranging for them be removed from store shelves.”

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced that the recall was prompted by test results, reports Global News. A food safety investigation is currently underway, which could result in additional recalls.

It’s the second recall affecting baby cereals in as many weeks, after last week's recall of Baby Gourmet Organic’s Banana Raisin Oatmeal.

Symptoms of Cronobacter infection in infants include fever, poor feeding, excessive crying, very low energy and seizures.