Babylon Bee headlines keep coming true: the complete list

Step aside, the Onion. The Babylon Bee’s been better at satire than the liberals have been for years. This long-lost art of telling jokes and watching them come true has become a staple of the conservative satire publication, and that’s not about to change any time soon.

Given the absolute state of the clown world we live in, it’s no surprise that the world’s getting crazier and crazier – and that much is true with the predictions made by the Babylon Bee.

The Babylon Bee’s headlines come true more often than not. The conservative comedy website, which often satirizes the left, has been uncannily accurate in its predictions of woke culture and moves made by liberals. You couldn’t make this up – but they can.

A spreadsheet posted by Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon identifies over 70 instances where the publication’s stories and headlines have very closely matched up with reality.

Please enjoy this collection of Babylon Bee jokes that came true. https://t.co/Vw0Mj8Mgf8 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) May 24, 2022

“Captain America Rebooted as Feminist, Atheist, Transgender Hydra Agent,” which was originally published Oct. 7 2016 bears an uncanny resemblance to an actual news story reporting that the newest iteration of Captain America identifies as an LGBTQ+ activist. He’s also homeless – or in the words of the woke, a member of the so-called “unhoused.”

The latest incarnation of the iconic superhero, which first made its debut in 1941, has been given new life in the form of an “openly gay” superhero. Created by Josh Trujillo and Jan Bazaldua, the new “Captain America of the railways,” as he’s described, is a homeless warrior who fights to defend marginalized members of society.

The description calls Captain America “a fearless teen who stepped up to protect fellow runaways and the unhoused, Marvel Comics is proud to honor Pride Month with the rise of this new LGBTQ+ hero.”

According to the writer, the new Captain America “is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life. He stands for the oppressed, and the forgotten.”

You couldn’t make this up – but that’s exactly what the Babylon Bee did half a decade before the character was even a glint in the eyes of its creators.

In another instance of accurate predictions, the Babylon Bee claimed that the Merriam-Webster dictionary updated its definition of fascism to “anything one disagrees with.” Sure enough, the prediction came to pass three years later when the Merriam-Webster dictionary created a new definition of “racism,” which defines it as a “political or social system founded on racism.”

In other words, the dictionary aims to back up claims from activists that racism is the result of systemic oppression – or power plus prejudice, rather than its classical definition, which defines it as prejudice against other races.

Another example includes a piece on the Babylon Bee about how California intends to make its prisons gender neutral. This, too, came to pass with California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s move to house prisoners based on their gender identity and not their biological sex.

Similarly, the Babylon Bee reported that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez planned to sell “tax the rich”-branded caviar for just $10,000 a can. A year after its publication, AOC wore a “tax the rich” dress at the Met Gala. Tickets for the event, which is exclusively reserved for the wealthy, costing a cool $30,000.

A year after the Babylon Bee joked that the Biden Administration planned to drop an “elite squad” of TikTok influencers into Kabul to stop the Taliban, the White House arranged a meeting with TikTok correspondents to promote its talking points about the conflict in Ukraine.

“Jesters do oft prove prophets,” said Dillon. He couldn’t be more correct.