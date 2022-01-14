Back to DETENTION for Djokovic ahead of Sunday decision

Novak Djokovic

By Avi Yemini PETITION: Let Novak Play Sign our petition if you agree that the world's best tennis player should be able to play in the Australian Open. 22,909 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure Rebel News Store Purchase our new Australian Closed t-shirt today! Buy Now

The Serbian tennis star's legal team appeared before the Federal Court of Australia on Saturday morning after a late-night hearing in the Federal Circuit Court.

Federal Court Justice David O’Callaghan presided over this morning's hearing, which was broadcasted on YouTube to tens of thousands of viewers live.

The court have adjourned a short hearing where both sides discussed how the challenge to the visa cancellation will go ahead this weekend.

All week we were told to be angry Novak Djokovic “lied” on his visa application.



But the government isn’t deporting him on those grounds because ticking a wrong box would never hold up in court.



It was manufactured outrage to turn Aussies against him.



Sadly, it worked. — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 14, 2022

Djokovic's case will now be heard at 9.30am tomorrow with a decision made today whether it will be before a single judge or a full court of three judges.

Djokovic's chances of competing in the Australian Open and winning his 21st Grand Slam title in Melbourne were dealt a blow yesterday when his visa was cancelled for the second time.

Last night, the court heard immigration minister Alex Hawke sensationally cancelled the tennis player’s visa on the grounds his presence in Melbourne would “excite anti-vax sentiment”, Djokovic’s lawyer Nicholas Wood, SC, revealed.

He advised the court that removing the high-profile tennis star would effectively do the same thing.

The government is arguing in court that Novak Djokovic should be deported from Australia as “he may risk lives and civil order by eroding regard for Covid rules and vaccinations”.



NOT that he’s a threat to spread the virus.



That he’ll spread dissent.



ARE YOU PAYING ATTENTION? — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 14, 2022

The Australian Open is due to kick off on Monday, with the champion tennis player advised that he would be placed in immigration detention on Saturday morning.

Djokovic was allowed to confer with his lawyers this morning, where he was met by Australian border force officers.