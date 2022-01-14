Back to DETENTION for Djokovic ahead of Sunday decision

Novak Djokovic appeal continues after Immigration Minister cancelled the tennis star’s visa again

Novak Djokovic
The Serbian tennis star's legal team appeared before the Federal Court of Australia on Saturday morning after a late-night hearing in the Federal Circuit Court.

Federal Court Justice David O’Callaghan presided over this morning's hearing, which was broadcasted on YouTube to tens of thousands of viewers live.

The court have adjourned a short hearing where both sides discussed how the challenge to the visa cancellation will go ahead this weekend.

Djokovic's case will now be heard at 9.30am tomorrow with a decision made today whether it will be before a single judge or a full court of three judges.

Djokovic's chances of competing in the Australian Open and winning his 21st Grand Slam title in Melbourne were dealt a blow yesterday when his visa was cancelled for the second time.

Last night, the court heard immigration minister Alex Hawke sensationally cancelled the tennis player’s visa on the grounds his presence in Melbourne would “excite anti-vax sentiment”, Djokovic’s lawyer Nicholas Wood, SC, revealed.

He advised the court that removing the high-profile tennis star would effectively do the same thing.

The Australian Open is due to kick off on Monday, with the champion tennis player advised that he would be placed in immigration detention on Saturday morning.

Djokovic was allowed to confer with his lawyers this morning, where he was met by Australian border force officers.

