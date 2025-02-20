Bankstown MP's hypocrisy: 'Fighting hate' only when it pays off!

🚨 Labor MP 'fighting hate' only when it pays off!@JasonClareMP swiftly denounces 'Islamophobia' in Melbourne, yet his silence on the Bankstown Hospital nurses within his own electorate speaks volumes



Victoria Police wasted no time on Wednesday, charging a schizophrenic woman with a suspected brain injury after she allegedly attacked two Muslim women at an Epping shopping centre.

It’s good to see swift action when someone poses a danger to the public. In the Jewish community, this kind of decisive policing is all too rare.

What caught my attention, though, was the response from Labor MP Jason Clare.

He was quick to call out the Epping attack, declaring, “There’s no place for Islamophobia or any sort of hate in Australia.” He’s not wrong — violence against anyone is unacceptable. But where’s that same energy when it comes to antisemitism?

In Clare’s own electorate, two health workers at Bankstown Hospital , Ahmad 'Rashad' Nadir and Sarah Abu Lebdeh, threatened to kill Israeli patients. Yet Clare, who represents the area, hasn’t said a word. Not a single tweet, not a press statement — nothing.

This double standard is exactly why so many Australians see Labor’s stance on racism as political posturing. When it’s convenient, they talk tough. But when antisemitism rears its ugly head — especially in electorates where speaking out might cost them votes — Labor MPs like Clare suddenly lose their voices.

If Clare truly believes there’s “no place for hate in Australia,” he should prove it. Otherwise, his silence speaks louder than his words ever could.