Banned without explanation: Guelph’s crackdown on campus speech

The University of Guelph has permanently banned a young conservative activist and her father from campus. They did not ban them for threats, violence, or even a heated debate. Instead, they were banned for the tone and intent of a brief, peaceful exchange in a parking lot.

Unbelievable. This girl has been banned from the University of Guelph campus FOR LIFE due to being in the vicinity of her family members conversation with a group of people.

The Campus Safety Office felt that what they were talking about was sufficient enough to ban her & her… pic.twitter.com/FvZCcdIYoM — Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@ryangerritsen) April 14, 2026

Unify Action is a grassroots youth organization dedicated to promoting free speech, limited government, and free markets on Canadian university campuses. Sarah from Unify described blatant suppression of open dialogue and due process in the name of safety.

Sarah was on campus with her family for a private religious event open to non-students. While in the parking lot, her father casually asked a group of Middle Eastern students what they thought about the war in Iran. It was a simple attempt to understand their perspective amid distrust of mainstream media. The conversation lasted just a few minutes. Sarah herself took no part in it. There were no racist remarks, no threats, and no hate. It was simply her father trying to have a real conversation.

Yet the students became standoffish. They accused him of racial stereotyping, took a photo of Sarah, and reported the family. The university response was swift punishment without any investigation, without hearing their side, and without specifying what rule was broken.

Both Sarah and her father received indefinite trespass notices banning them from all campus property. The university claims they confronted and made students feel unsafe. In reality, they punished someone who was not even involved in the discussion. They did so simply because she was there, which also raises the question of whether she was targeted because of her activism for free speech.

When Sarah repeatedly reached out asking for the specific allegations against her, the university was silent. The only vague explanation was that the tone and intent of a conversation she did not participate in was unwelcome.

Sarah pointed out the deep irony. She works to defend free speech on campuses, yet she was denied even the most basic opportunity to defend herself. Universities are supposed to be places for difficult conversations, for challenging ideas, and for learning how to engage with opposing views. Instead, they have become echo chambers that punish questions and silence dissent.

Adding insult to injury, Sarah's father is a University of Guelph alumnus who risked his life in Somalia during the civil war in the 1990s, delivering aid to Somali refugees. To now imply that he and, by extension, his daughter are racist or Islamophobic without evidence or due process is not only absurd, it’s a smear.

The university's reply to my request for comment claims they have a duty to protect student safety while failing to address how anyone’s safety was in jeopardy for merely attempting to have a conversation.

This is not about safety. It is about control. It is about shutting down any voice that dares to question the dominant narrative on campus, especially conservative voices fighting for the very principles of open debate.

Sarah is prepared to explore legal options, arguing this is a clear violation of Charter rights and basic due process.