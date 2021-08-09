Barack Obama broke all the COVID rules for his 60th birthday party

  By Rebel News
  August 09, 2021

In this clip from today's Rebel News Daily livestream, Ezra Levant discussed Barack Obama's 60th birthday party.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about how the media spun Obama's party compared to the condemnation of the Sturgis Motorcyle Rally.

“Those people are sophisticated. Unlike, say, I don't know — some blue collar guys who are riding a motorcycle. How unsophisticated is that?

“That's a superspreader event.

“Getting together and dancing and singing and hollering [with] no masks, people from all around America — that's not a superspreader event, that's sophisticated Americans showing you how your life can be, one day...

“But if you are some low class, mere citizen, I don't think you're sophisticated enough to handle this virus.”

Rebel News Daily airs every weekday at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT.

