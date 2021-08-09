Barack Obama broke all the COVID rules for his 60th birthday party
In this clip from today's Rebel News Daily livestream, Ezra Levant discussed Barack Obama's 60th birthday party.
Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about how the media spun Obama's party compared to the condemnation of the Sturgis Motorcyle Rally.
“Those people are sophisticated. Unlike, say, I don't know — some blue collar guys who are riding a motorcycle. How unsophisticated is that?
“That's a superspreader event.
“Getting together and dancing and singing and hollering [with] no masks, people from all around America — that's not a superspreader event, that's sophisticated Americans showing you how your life can be, one day...
“But if you are some low class, mere citizen, I don't think you're sophisticated enough to handle this virus.”
Rebel News Daily airs every weekday at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT.
- By Rebel News
