Barbara Kay: Medically assisted dying is now '100% normal' in Canada
The National Post columnist joined The Ezra Levant Show to discuss the estimate that 1 in 30 deaths in Canada is now an assisted suicide.
On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke to National Post columnist Barbara Kay about her recent column on the expansion of Canada's medical assistance in dying (MAID) regime.
From Barbara's column:
Consider that California, with the same population as Canada, and universally regarded as a singularly progressive domain, legalized medically assisted death in 2016, just like Canada. In 2021, 486 Californians availed themselves of the program. In the same year, 10,064 Canadians ended their lives with MAiD (a term for euthanasia used only in Canada, and brazenly stolen from palliative care, where it rightly belongs.)
Some now estimate that 1 in every 30 deaths in Canada is an assisted suicide. "It just shows you how quickly this way of dying, this method of dying, has become normalized in Canada," commented Barbara. "It is now 100% normal. Most people consider that there's nothing wrong with it at all. That, in fact, it's a blessing that so many people want to, you know, save the taxpayers money by not extending their life by artificial means and all the rest of it."
This is only an excerpt of Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
PETITION: Help Not Homicide
28,361 signatures
Goal: 40,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.