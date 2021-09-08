Bars based on vaccine status? Montrealers share their opinions on vax passes
Alexa Lavoie takes to the streets of Montreal, Quebec to hear opinions on whether there should be separate establishments for the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
For the first evening of the introduction of the vaccine passport in Quebec, it was essential to ask people about this social issue.
I wanted to know how people in Montreal felt with this segregation in society, and if they were in agreement with this measure imposed by the Premier Francois Legault's government.
I even took my questions a little further. I asked if it would be better to create bars that were only accessible to the vaccinated and others only for the unvaccinated.
The responses were quite diverse and very colorful. I invite you to watch the full report.
- By Ezra Levant
Fight Vaccine Passports
A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!Get involved
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.