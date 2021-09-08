Bars based on vaccine status? Montrealers share their opinions on vax passes

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

For the first evening of the introduction of the vaccine passport in Quebec, it was essential to ask people about this social issue.

I wanted to know how people in Montreal felt with this segregation in society, and if they were in agreement with this measure imposed by the Premier Francois Legault's government.

I even took my questions a little further. I asked if it would be better to create bars that were only accessible to the vaccinated and others only for the unvaccinated.

The responses were quite diverse and very colorful. I invite you to watch the full report.