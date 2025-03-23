BATTLE PLAN: Join my registered third party campaign group to fight Mark Carney

The election has been called for April 28th.

We’ve got five weeks to expose Mark Carney, to vet him, and to show Canadians who he really is:

a Canadian in name only who hasn’t lived here in a decade;

a globalist who carries three passports and calls himself “European”, not Canadian;

an insider who rigged the Liberal leadership vote to disqualify his opponents and block 250,000 voters;

an oligarch who pledged his loyalty to the World Economic Forum and the United Nations; and

a slippery banker who, just weeks ago, voted to move his own company from Canada to New York.

So we’ve got our work cut out for us as journalists.

But I’m doing something different this time: I’ve set up what Elections Canada calls a “third party” campaign to fight against Mark Carney directly.

By registering my third party group with Elections Canada, I can raise and spend up to $600,000 in this election. That’s enough to do everything from renting a billboard truck, to sending out brochures targeting different politicians, to running national TV ads.

And the amazing thing about a third party campaign, I’ve discovered, is that unlike political parties, there is no limit on how much people can donate to it.

Canadians can donate a maximum of $1,750 to each registered party, and the same towards each party’s candidates. Those limits don’t apply to third party groups.

So you can donate any amount — and that’s on top of whatever you might give to a political party.

There’s going to be a lot of ads out there, including from the Conservative Party. I have no interest in simply repeating their messages: I plan to use my third party group to go further and harder than anything the Conservatives would do, including talking about things the Conservatives might be squeamish about.

For example, Mark Carney’s close family ties with Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficker. The CBC would never talk about that; and I’m not sure if the Conservatives would, either. But we already are — our billboard truck is literally in Ottawa today with that message.

If you’re excited about this third party campaign idea, click here to go to the simple website I’ve set up or visit www.ForCanada.ca.

I didn’t plan to do this. The idea actually came to me from the police who were interrogating me for publishing my book “The Libranos” in the 2019 election. They said all I had to do was “register” my book with the government and I’d be fine.

I thought that was an outrageous infringement of my freedom of speech, and I fought it for five years in court. That’s banana republic stuff.

But then it dawned on me: registering in the election lets me campaign as if I were a political party — including raising and spending money. In some ways, that gives me even more power than a political party — because there are no limits on individual donors.

So I’m doing it. I’m setting up a campaign group.

We’ve got five weeks to stop Mark Carney. Rebel News will do important work.

But this third party group will do other work that Rebel News can’t.

I’ve set up this third party group in my personal capacity, to keep the funds separate from Rebel News. Rebel will do journalism; this third party group (I’m calling it For Canada) will do the political work.

Donations to third party groups like For Canada are unlimited — the only limit is on our spending. But that limit is so high — $600,000 — it really is amazing. Click here to help me reach that goal!

I’ve made the first donation.

Will you join me?

