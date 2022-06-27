BBC hires consultants to educate staff on 150+ genders

Liquid syntax error: Error in tag 'subpage' - No such page slug assume_my_gender_womens_1

British taxpayer-funded broadcaster BBC hired “trans and non-binary inclusion” consultants to educate its staff on the proper use of preferred pronouns and gender identity. The consultants reportedly informed BBC employees that there are at least 150 different genders.

As detailed by the Telegraph, the BBC hired consultants from an organization called Global Butterflies, who were hired to provide the broadcaster with diversity training on gender last summer and fall.

The consultants told staff “people can self-identify themselves in over 150 ways, and increasing!”

Employees were then instructed to include their own gender pronouns in company emails, a practice that has since become the norm in various corporations and institutions throughout the United States and Canada.

The consultants helpfully provided employees with a list of pronouns that includes expanded neo-pronouns such as “xe/xem/xyrs.”

Employees who insisted on using traditional gender pronouns like “he” and “she” can create “discomfort, stress, and anxiety” for trans people, leading to depression, stating that “it has been shown that in young trans people, using correct pronouns and names reduces depression and suicide risks”.

“If you overhear a colleague using the incorrect pronouns for someone, take them aside and remind them of the correct pronouns,” employees were instructed.

The Telegraph reported:

Staff were shown a diagram of pronoun badges that they could wear around offices, and shown how to use gender pronouns on air. They were also urged to avoid the terms transsexual and transvestite, and told that “nudging” or “staring” are transphobic. A whistleblower told The Telegraph the BBC was “suppressing stories” that challenge trans activism and claimed there is a “tight-knit cabal at the top of BBC News who give tacit approval to gender ideology”. The whistleblower urged the BBC’s Director General Tim Davie to “get a grip” and remind the corporation’s human resources and diversity departments that “licence fee payers pay their salaries and expect staff to be trained by impartial trainers”.

“The BBC simply doesn’t understand what’s going on with gender identity ideology,” and has “been pandering to a social contagion amongst young people rather than being the adult in the room,” said the whistleblower to the publication.

The whistleblower adds that there exists a “tight-knit cabal at the top of BBC News who give tacit approval to gender ideology” and censor or block stories critical of transgender ideology. Stories that affirm the ideology are reportedly pushed straight through.

The BBC is funded by Britain’s mandatory TV licence fees, costing roughly $16 USD per month.