B.C. Conservatives champion freedom, sanity, and balanced budgets

  March 07, 2025

British Columbia's Official Opposition envisions smaller government and more personal and fiscal responsibility for taxpayers in the province.

"There was about approximately 800 members in attendance, and I'm told 600 delegates voted," said B.C. Bureau Chief Drea Humphrey. "That is a huge difference from the previous AGM for the Conservative Party, which I'm told was around 150 people."

Among the resolutions included a pledge to return to a balanced budget "as soon as possible," contrasting the B.C. NDP, who just recently tabled a record-breaking $10.6 billion deficit. It should come as no surprise that they spend and tax residents to oblivion.

Humphrey also pointed out a "cultural sea of change" in the province, with defectors of the Left seeking refuge from transgender extremism in sports and schools. "They don't like what's happening in that area."

"Those are baby conservatives," said Chief Editor Sheila Gunn Reid. "They just need to be spoken to the right way."

People also want to be left alone by the government, which became impossible with the B.C. NDP and Greens in cahoots with Big Pharma.

