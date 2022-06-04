B.C. decriminalizes hard drugs — what do Vancouverites think?

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

As of January 31, 2023, British Columbia will become the first jurisdiction in North America to decriminalize hard drugs. People 18 years and older will be able to carry up to 2.5 grams of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine without arrest, seizure or any other consequence.

B.C. has been under a public health emergency since 2016. Since then, nearly 10,000 people have died from drug overdose. Federal Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Carolyn Bennett calls this "a template for other jurisdictions across Canada".

Rebel News visited Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, as well as trendy Commercial Drive to ask locals what they think about these changes.