B.C. Father shocked and appalled after child brings home sexually explicit book from school

Imagine having to shield your younger kids from getting a hold of their older sibling's schoolbooks. That was the disturbing reality for one Chilliwack, B.C. father named Grant Fahlman after his 13-year-old daughter brought home a book called “Heartstopper” from her school.

Another example of the garbage books B.C. schools are allowing children to get ahold of.



This one is called “Heartstopper” and I have an interview coming up at https://t.co/Gi9Wj4toI4 with a B.C. father whose heart probably did stop a moment after his daughter came home with it pic.twitter.com/8ZcNwj3SsG — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 15, 2022

Two weeks into the second week of the school year, Fahlman, a father of 3, asked his child about a book she brought home from school that caught his attention. “It’s about gay sex,” his child responded in a matter-of-fact manner.

Sadly there are more pages to this nonsense. pic.twitter.com/elqe5BWG2v — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 15, 2022

Fahlman says he had recently become aware that such books were flowing through public schools after his friend Jennifer Rowse, who recently ran for a school trustee seat in Kamloops, B.C, raised the issue. Rowse, like many other school trustee candidates Rebel News has interviewed at BCLeadershipreports.ca, was running with a focus on ending the sexual indoctrination of kids in schools by way of a fluid sexual orientation curriculum that teaches gender ideology from a young age called Sogi 1-2-3.

“There are people that think that because we are upset with these books that we are anti-Sogi, and anti-LGBTQ, and that’s not the case,” Fahlman told me when I met up to interview him about his concerns. Fahlman, like many other parents, doesn’t want books like "Heartstopper" in schools because they are “explicit and there are lots of sexual images.”

Ironically Fahlman’s daughter brought the book home from school district 33, Chilliwack, which has had a board with a significant amount of school board trustees publicly speaking out against sexually explicit books. On the other hand, the board has had trustees that are devoutly for them.

“We need to protect our children’s innocence”says Barry Neufeld, 1 of 14 candidates running for school trustee seats in Chilliwack.



Chilliwack school trustees are infamous for being at odds with each-other over sexual agendas in B.C. schools.Full report https://t.co/7hyR9gPWBW pic.twitter.com/O8jqZ5Akfa — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 13, 2022

Alice Oseman, the author of the "Heartstopper" series, describes the graphic novels as books about two school boys falling in love and going through the “ups and downs of first love, friendships, coming out, and mental health.” Many parents, however, have expressed concerns about the repeated F words, sexually explicit nature, and even showing images of boys engaging in sexual acts while parents are unaware they are in the home at all.

