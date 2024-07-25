BC First Nation receives $147 million in settlement over water rights

The Trudeau government has reached a $147-million settlement with the Esk’etemc First Nation over a water rights dispute that dates back to the 1800s.

The Esk’etemc peoples started work on an irrigation ditch to their reserve in the 1890s, but were forced to stop just one kilometre away from their goal to access water for their reserve.

In 1925, water rights from the nearby Vert Lake were stripped from the nation and allocated to settlers in the area, leaving the Esk'etemc without water for their reserve #6, reports the Canadian Press.

Over 20 years ago, the nation filed a claim against the federal government with the Specific Claims Tribunal, seeking compensation for the loss of land value and the crops that could have been cultivated by band members.

In all, the nation said that it would receive $147.6 million to compensate for the loss of their water rights for 131 years.

Chief Fred Robbins said that the settlement is substantial but that the impacts on generations who live in poverty due to the loss of their rights is also substantial.

“The settlement process has been a long process for our people, and we are proud of the work that has been done to prove the loss of our rights,” Chief Fred Robbins stated to My Cariboo Now. “My dad, who was on our Band’s Council for over 20 years is not here today to see the successful outcome of this Specific Claim.”

“This settlement will allow us to plan for a better future for our community, our children, our Elders, and generations to come. It will give us a chance to heal and is a step toward reconciliation,” Robbins said.