BREAKING: B.C. Liberal Party denies political commentator Aaron Gunn's leadership bid

It appears as though the B.C. Liberal Party is set to deny conservative political commentator Aaron Gunn an opportunity to run for the party's leadership.

Gunn, who previously declared his intention to run for the party leadership, posted a message on Twitter today revealing the party had rejected his candidacy.

Today, it became clear that conservatives, and all British Columbians who believe in common sense and freedom of speech, are no longer welcome in today’s BC Liberal party. 1/2 — Aaron Gunn (@AaronGunn) October 22, 2021

“Today, it became clear that conservatives, and all British Columbians who believe in common sense and freedom of speech, are no longer welcome in today’s BC Liberal party,” Gunn wrote.

A party statement shared by Rob Shaw of CHEK News said that “Mr. Gunn's candidacy would be inconsistent with the BC Liberal Party's commitment to reconciliation, diversity and acceptance of all British Columbians.”

In response, Gunn decried the party's decision, describing how a “small group of unelected insiders” were deciding the fate of the party's direction.

“Seven unelected, non-Indigenous insiders decided my candidacy would be inconsistent with “'reconciliation,'” Gunn said. “Meanwhile, it was actually supported by the only Indigenous person in the race,” Gunn continued, referring to B.C. Liberal Party MLA Ellis Ross.

The next steps for Gunn, however, remain unclear. The B.C. Liberals, despite their name, generally represent the more right-leaning voters in the province and forms the opposition to Premier John Horgan's New Democratic Party. The B.C. Conservative Party currently holds no seats in the province's legislature.