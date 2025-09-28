B.C. MLA Elenore Sturko gets booted from Conservative caucus

Elenore Sturko was recently expelled from the B.C. Conservative caucus, a move that surprised many, including Sturko herself. This follows the earlier expulsion of Dallas Brody for stating there were no bodies found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Sturko's newfound independent status will be challenging, as independents lack logistical support and influence in the legislature. Rumors suggest Sturko was expelled for vying for John Rustad's leadership, a claim she denies. There are also claims she leaked information.

This follows growing concerns that the BC Conservative Party isn't truly conservative, with Sturko being a key example. She previously called parental rights concerns "transphobic" and proudly highlighted her activism as an RCMP officer in raising a pride flag. This suggests a potential conflict between conservative and more progressive viewpoints within the party.

Another rumor suggests Chilliwack MLA A'aliya Warbus, another "leftist" within the party, has been demoted from House Speaker. These internal struggles are seen as distracting from the party's primary goal of scrutinizing the incumbent government.