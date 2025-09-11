B.C. mom banned from child’s school for post about Pride propaganda

Nanaimo, B.C. mom Bryony Dixon claims the school district unfairly punished her over divisiveness tied to the Progress Pride Flag.

Drea Humphrey
  |   September 11, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

A Vancouver Island mother faces a Section 177 exclusion order from the Nanaimo-Ladysmith Public Schools district, barring her from her child's school grounds until June 30, 2026.

Bryony Dixon faces criticism for a Facebook post on September 2, questioning a staff member's choice to wear a Progress Pride flag while welcoming students at Ladysmith Intermediate School. The shirt was also branded with the Nanaimo District Teachers’ Association Union.

Dixon shared an image of a staff member wearing a shirt, expressing concern that the symbol on it now represents a divisive ideology. She believes this ideology denies "girls the right to safety, privacy, dignity, fairness in sports, and even their own sex-based language upon fear of severe retribution."

Dixon also referenced the recent mass shooting where Robin Westman, a trans-identifying shooter with the pride progress symbol on his manifesto, attacked and murdered praying children at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis.

Westman has been among at least five trans or non-binary mass shooters since 2018, a troubling trend given this demographic represents less than 1% of the U.S. population.

When Dixon refused to delete her post, the district escalated.

Superintendent Robyn Gray expressed concern that the post, linking U.S. violence with a staff photo, risks inciting violence against the employee, violating the district's obligation to provide a safe workplace.

The letter goes on to warn: “By virtue of this order, you are prevented from attending on the premises of Ladysmith Intermediate School … Should you re-enter … the district is enabled by legislation to request the assistance of the RCMP.”

Dixon, a single mother, spoke with Rebel News about the unjust punishment.

Latest News

Drea Humphrey

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

