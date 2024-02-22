BC NDP government staffer boots CTF director from budget conference centre
Kris Sims, Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, posted that she was waiting for her colleague outside of the budget lock-up when a staffer in David Eby's NDP government kicked her out of the building.
Sims, a native of BC and veteran journalist before becoming a taxpayers' advocate, says she was in a spot where she had been directed to sit by Finance Ministry staff quietly working (and probably stylishly dressed) for an hour and a half before she was booted.
An Eby government staffer just kicked me out of the Conference Centre in Victoria— Kris Sims (@kris_sims) February 22, 2024
I wasn’t even in the budget lockup
I was waiting for my colleague on a couch that department of finance staff escorted me to & told me I could sit on & work while waiting
Ninety minutes later a…
"I’ve covered budgets across Canada for 25 years & other governments don’t behave this way, across party lines," Sims posted.
She said the whole building was a lock up now 🤨— Kris Sims (@kris_sims) February 22, 2024
I was in a lobby, escorted there by a finance department staffer
I was NOT in the room
I had NO budget documents
I wasn’t even using the Wifi
I was minding my own business & working on Alberta stuff
I’ve covered budgets…
According to the British Columbia Ministry of Finance, taxpayer-supported debt in BC is projected to be $71.9 billion by the end of the 2024 fiscal year.
