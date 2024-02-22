BC NDP government staffer boots CTF director from budget conference centre

Canadian Taxpayers Federation

Sims, a native of BC and veteran journalist before becoming a taxpayers' advocate, says she was in a spot where she had been directed to sit by Finance Ministry staff quietly working (and probably stylishly dressed) for an hour and a half before she was booted.

An Eby government staffer just kicked me out of the Conference Centre in Victoria



I wasn’t even in the budget lockup



I was waiting for my colleague on a couch that department of finance staff escorted me to & told me I could sit on & work while waiting



Ninety minutes later a… — Kris Sims (@kris_sims) February 22, 2024

"I’ve covered budgets across Canada for 25 years & other governments don’t behave this way, across party lines," Sims posted.

She said the whole building was a lock up now 🤨



I was in a lobby, escorted there by a finance department staffer



I was NOT in the room



I had NO budget documents



I wasn’t even using the Wifi



I was minding my own business & working on Alberta stuff



I’ve covered budgets… — Kris Sims (@kris_sims) February 22, 2024

According to the British Columbia Ministry of Finance, taxpayer-supported debt in BC is projected to be $71.9 billion by the end of the 2024 fiscal year.