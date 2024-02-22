BC NDP government staffer boots CTF director from budget conference centre

Kris Sims, Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, posted that she was waiting for her colleague outside of the budget lock-up when a staffer in David Eby's NDP government kicked her out of the building.

Sims, a native of BC and veteran journalist before becoming a taxpayers' advocate, says she was in a spot where she had been directed to sit by Finance Ministry staff quietly working (and probably stylishly dressed) for an hour and a half before she was booted.

"I’ve covered budgets across Canada for 25 years & other governments don’t behave this way, across party lines," Sims posted.

According to the British Columbia Ministry of Finance, taxpayer-supported debt in BC is projected to be $71.9 billion by the end of the 2024 fiscal year.

