B.C. NDP 'starting to feel the heat' over gun issues: Rick Igercich
National Firearms Association president Rick Igercich joins The Gunn Show, where he says B.C. Premier David Eby is attempting to misdirect voters on firearms issues.
Watch new episodes of The Gunn Show every week when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!
With voters in British Columbia set to head to the polls, gun rights played a role in painting a picture of the difference between the B.C. Conservatives, led by John Rustad, and Premier David Eby's governing B.C. NDP.
National Firearms Association president Rick Igercich joined last week's edition of The Gunn Show to help expand on the differences between the two parties, and what voters in B.C. can expect should the next provincial government be formed by the Conservatives or NDP.
Looking at the B.C. NDP's support for the Trudeau Liberals federal gun legislation, compared to the B.C. Conservatives resistance, Rick told Sheila:
(Premier Eby) referred to handgun owners as gangsters in a recent debate he had.
He actually called licensed, law-abiding handgun owners' gangsters. He's trying to misdirect. I think [the NDP] are starting to feel the heat, and they're just dropping whatever they can.
He actually said that the White Rock shooter, that he used a full-auto type firearm. That's a comment Eby made on the same radio show. He used a full-auto firearm, which is not right. He's putting misinformation out there, he's misdirecting on purpose, is what he's doing.
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.