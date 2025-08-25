B.C. ostriches survive the weekend, farm plans next steps to fight cull order

Despite a CFIA cull order, 400 healthy Edgewood B.C. ostriches survived the weekend, having recovered from avian flu seven months prior.

Before a quarantine that began late last year, ostriches at the Universal Ostrich Farms were not raised for consumption. They were used for viral therapeutics research, extracting antibodies from their eggs.

The Federal Court of Appeal recently dismissed the farm's appeal, upholding the herd’s cull order. The court ruled the CFIA's "stamping-out" order was not unreasonable or unlawful, leaving the farm without legal protection for the birds as the farm plans its next steps.

“I think it's very alarming that we've been threatened with six months in jail, a $200,000 fine should we test them for health,” farm spokesperson Katie Pasitney, and the adult daughter of farm co-owner Karen Espersen, told Rebel News Saturday from the grounds.

She added, “We have an opportunity for Canadians and on a global scale for antibodies that could help heal other viruses in the future and animals in health, so initially it would have been fantastic if we would have even flipped the bill to have these animals tested.”

“To kill a healthy animal would be a complete injustice.”

Pasitney states they won't back down, expressing disappointment but also hope, as they now understand the necessary steps. The farm is seeking another emergency stay order and exploring a slim chance of appealing to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Farmers and supporters, some camping at the farm, are anxious about the CFIA's impending cull. Pasitney stated, "They’ll do it how they want, when they want, and in a timely manner."

Farmers, led by Pasitney, continue to pursue legal avenues and are preparing a joint US-Canada press release, hoping the CFIA will recognize the flock's value.

Top U.S. health officials Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Health Secretary) and Dr. Mehmet Oz (Medicare head), along with philanthropist John Catsimatidis, have advocated for the farm, urging Canada to reconsider the slaughter.