B.C. premier tells Canadians not to spend money in U.S.

Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey share their thoughts on Premier David Eby's warning to Canadians ahead of a potential trade war with the United States and compare Eby's comments to those from B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad.

  |   January 23, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

As trade tensions mount between Canada and the United States, Premier David Eby told British Columbians that they should be hesitant to spend money south of the border.

“It feels very strange to say but I really do think that for Canadians right now, when you’re planning your March break vacations, when you’re planning your summer vacations, if the tariff threat is realized, the deliberate economic attack on families in our province, in our country, by the president of the United States, that we really should think carefully about spending our money in that country,” the premier said.

On Wednesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey weighed in on Eby's suggestion and compared it to B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad's response to the tariff threat.

A trade war would be “devastating” Rustad said, adding, “we need to be doing everything we can to try to work with the Americans, to try to make sure we protect our borders, stop the flow of fentanyl into this province, deal with our port issues. Not creating a trade war.”

“Some more reasonable comments from the Conservative party in British Columbia,” said Tamara about Rustad's approach compared to Eby's.

“I think most Canadians, voting Canadians, do not want to go in any type of war with the U.S.,” added Drea. “I don't think this is a winning strategy for (Eby and the B.C. NDP).”

  • Crude Sausage
    commented 2025-01-23 14:35:22 -0500
    Regardless of whether you are on Trump’s side or not, buying local only makes sense. The product is usually grown using cleaner water and fewer pesticides, and since it travels a shorter distance, it tends to be fresher once you receive it. Packaged products in the United States are usually unhealthy because of the preservatives they use, and that’s ignoring the fact that they often use high fructose corn syrup, even when there is no reason to do so. The corn syrup is generally addictive, so you’ll probably buy the product again, and it highly increases the likelihood of your weight gain… even compared to regular sugar.